Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $75.14 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.6% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $75,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.74. 347,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,217,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

