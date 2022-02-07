Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.34), with a volume of 56020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.36).

The stock has a market cap of £11.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

