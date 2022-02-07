PEPS Coin Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $38,196.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00131901 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.