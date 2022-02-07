Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $61.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $684,122. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after buying an additional 353,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after buying an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.50.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

