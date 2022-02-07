Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.87.

WOOF stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.25. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $136,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 183.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,541,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,562 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

