PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.34 million, a P/E ratio of -42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. PetIQ has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.00.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 123,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

