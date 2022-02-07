Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,891 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $56,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 323,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,435,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

