Pickle Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $15.92 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.35 or 0.00019041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $15.92 million and $2.12 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00042842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00107454 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

