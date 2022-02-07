Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 284,614 shares.The stock last traded at $47.51 and had previously closed at $48.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $167,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $186,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and sold 8,990 shares worth $478,592. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,271 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

