PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 611,358 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

