PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 611,358 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.97.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
