Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $37.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Shares of PINS opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

