Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 240,596 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $22,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 86.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 136,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

NYSE PXD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.28. 26,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $127.13 and a 52-week high of $232.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

