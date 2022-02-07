Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 240,596 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $22,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 86.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 136,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE PXD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.28. 26,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $127.13 and a 52-week high of $232.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
