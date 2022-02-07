Pivotal Research Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $235.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective cut by Pivotal Research from $385.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.22.
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $155.57 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.30.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
