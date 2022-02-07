Pivotal Research Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $235.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective cut by Pivotal Research from $385.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $155.57 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.