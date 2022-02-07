Plantronics (POLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $26.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

