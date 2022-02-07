POA Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.65 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
