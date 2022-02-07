Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $107.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $107,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,721. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.