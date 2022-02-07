Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $125,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,899 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.33.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

