Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,346 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

