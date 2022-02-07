Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PSTL opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.54 million, a P/E ratio of 161.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 667,950.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 130.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

