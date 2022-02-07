PotCoin Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $102.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,359.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.80 or 0.07156976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00311993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.12 or 0.00768991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011275 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00074511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.45 or 0.00411297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00230570 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,369,563 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

