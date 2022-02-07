Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Shares Purchased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,673 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000.

XPDI opened at $9.60 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28.

XPDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

