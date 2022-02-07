Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

POWI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Power Integrations stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

