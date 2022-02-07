Primecoin (XPM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,309.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 89.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $1,309.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 122.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007551 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,514,925 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

