Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 46,225 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 253.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,225 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,981,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 988,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.83 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

