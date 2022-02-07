Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 68.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,567,000 after buying an additional 141,227 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,958,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.