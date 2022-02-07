Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $135.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.88. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 141.34%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.