Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Catalent by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

NYSE CTLT opened at $102.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.95. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

