Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,793,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $250.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.56 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

