Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after buying an additional 101,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 922,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,838,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $250.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.07. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

