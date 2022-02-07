Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,629,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $33.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.