Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.19 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

