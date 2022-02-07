Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $41.83 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BOCOM International downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

