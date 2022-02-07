Profund Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

