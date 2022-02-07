Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial plc provides financial services. It offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Poland. Provident Financial plc is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPY opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (FPLPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.