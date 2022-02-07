Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $13,312.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $13,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PEG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,716. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 221,828 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.