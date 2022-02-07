Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Lifted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up approximately 6.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.07% of Public Storage worth $3,570,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Public Storage by 144.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,661,000 after acquiring an additional 233,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,959,000 after acquiring an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage stock opened at $362.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $226.54 and a 1-year high of $377.36.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.