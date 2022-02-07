PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 5,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 933,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

PCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

