Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $476.53 million, a PE ratio of 118.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

