Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Feb 7th, 2022

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hershey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.54.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $202.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock worth $4,446,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $99,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

