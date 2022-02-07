Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Read More
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.