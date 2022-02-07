Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

