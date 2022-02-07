Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Lifted by Analyst

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

ERF opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after buying an additional 412,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after buying an additional 259,054 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.