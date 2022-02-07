Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Decreased by Analyst

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $16.62 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

