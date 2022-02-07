Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

