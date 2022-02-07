Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Decreased by Analyst

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Twin Disc in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twin Disc’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $169.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

