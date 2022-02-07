Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $489.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $577.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Align Technology by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

