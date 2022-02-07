Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the wireless technology company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $179.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.13. The company has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

