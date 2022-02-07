Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 215.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

