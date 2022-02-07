Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

