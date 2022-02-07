Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.16 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $228.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.36 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

