Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,299 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

